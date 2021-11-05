MK Stalin Provides Assistance After Tribal Woman Voices Against Discrimination

Several days ago, a woman belonging to the Narikuravar tribe had narrated how members of her community had been discriminated against. Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid a visit to her neighbourhood and that of Irular tribes in a village near Chennai. As a part of the assistance, the CM also gave away pattas, also called land allotment certificates, ration cards and loans to 282 beneficiaries. He ordered for developmental work to begin in the area, at an estimated cost of ₹4.53 crore.

After giving away the assistance, Stalin also accepted the invitation of two of the beneficiaries to visit their tenements.

CM Received Several Grievances For Redressal

Stalin interacted with the families of the beneficiaries while visiting them, and further, inspected the tenements of Narikuravar and Irulars and discussed the betterment of amenities in their neighbourhood. The Indian Express reported that the Chief Minister had received several petitions for grievance redressal and he promised to take steps to address them. Stalin announced betterment in the facilities in the neighbourhood, which included better connectivity through proper roads and enhancing the livelihood opportunities for the locals. The event took place at Poonjeri village in Tirukazhukundram taluk of Chengelpet district, about 50 km from Tiruvanmiyur in south Chennai.





Woman Had Alleged Discrimination Against Her And Her Community

The CM's redressal episode comes after Ashwini, a woman from the community expressed displeasure over discrimination against their Narikuravar Community, a set of nomadic and semi-nomadic people. She had alleged that she, along with some members of her tribe, were denied food at a temple in Mamallapuram. It had gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Cops Launch Operation 'Job Scam Clean Up' To Bust Govt Job Racket

