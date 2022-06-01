All section
The Logical Indian Reporting IAF On 3rd Position For Fighting Strength Was Based On Inauthentic Website

Image Credits: Wikipedia

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Reporting IAF On 3rd Position For Fighting Strength Was Based On Inauthentic Website

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  1 Jun 2022 7:30 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) published the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022, a report that has placed the IAF above the Chinese Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), Israeli Air Force and French Air and Space Force.

On May 20, The Logical Indian carried out a report claiming that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been placed at the third position on the World Air Power Index in terms of the total fighting strength of the various air services of different nations of the world.

The report quoted the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA), which published the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022, placing the IAF above the People's Liberation Army Air Force, also known as the Chinese Air Force.

As per the report, IAF was also placed above Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), Israeli Air Force and French Air and Space Force, The EurAsian Times reported.

While preparing its annual ranking on the current military air services across the globe, the WDMMA uses a formula that considers values related to the overall fighting strength of the air services of various countries.

According to the report, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has a total of 1,645 active aircraft in its inventory.

Website Lacks Authenticity

While many sections of media welcomed the rankings, others questioned the authenticity of WDMMA.

Some Chinese netizens claimed that the website has placed IAF ahead of Chinese Air Force because it lacks information on the latter.

According to The EurAsian Times, one Chinese article on social media read, "For a long time, India has depended on foreign imports to boost its military capability. In 2016, India paid nearly $8.7 billion for 36 upgraded Rafale fighter planes from France. At the moment, these fighter jets have also been deployed to the China-India and India-Pakistan border areas to gain a competitive advantage over the J-16 and J-20."

The post further read, "The Indian government has always insisted on promoting "Made in India," but looking at India's LCA Tejas, it is a disappointment."

The Logical Indian tried to independently check the reliability of the source and found it to be misleading and suspicious.

Previous Data Missing

"The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) showcases a comprehensive look at the current strengths (and inherent weaknesses) of modern military air services across the globe. The information provided through this in-depth resource allows the visitor a unique, visual, and analytical insight into a primary aspect of modern warfare...control of the skies," the website claims.

However, when the team tried to search the particular 'about' section of the website, it was missing. Moreover, it did not carry any data from the previous years apart from the Global Air Powers Ranking (2022).

In addition to the current air force rankings, the website has also released a comprehensive detail of modern military naval services across the globe. As per the World Directory of Modern Military Warships (WDMMW), India is placed at 102 position in terms of total naval asset/unit count.

Looking at the overall ratings, IAF ranks fourth amongst the air forces of the world in terms of its personnel and aircraft assets, according to Business Standard. Currently, more than 1,70,000 personnel are in service with it.

The Indian Air Force comprises highly-trained crews and pilots and has access to modern military resources which provide India with the capacity to carry out rapid response evacuation, search-and-rescue (SAR) operations, and delivery of relief supplies to affected areas through cargo aircraft.

Meanwhile, IAF has not yet reacted to the WDMMA rankings and issued any clarification for the same.

Also Read: IAF Ranks 3rd On World Air Power Index; Overtakes Chinese, French And Israeli Air Force

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
IAF 
Faulty Website 
WDMMA 
IAF Ranking 

