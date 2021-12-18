'We Men Need To Do Better": Karnataka Congress Chief Apologises For MLA's 'Rape' Remarks

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, DK Shivakumar, took to social media to apologise to the state's women for the remarks made by the party legislature K R Ramesh Kumar.

He said that the incident was a sign that all men in politics needed to do better.

The state chief said he was deeply saddened by the comments and assured never to receive similar statements from the party. He said Congress condemned such insensitive words and comments and did not represent the party values.

He accepted an 'inherent regressive attitude towards women in politics, which needed to be removed.

As the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, I am deeply saddened that such words were uttered by a Congress MLA. To all the women of Karnataka, I am sorry and I will ensure words like these are never repeated. https://t.co/xtvdoS1NpK — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 17, 2021

'Enjoy Rape'



The incident took place on Thursday, December 17, during the session, when MLAs demanded more time to discuss issues concerning farmers. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri questioned how the session could be conducted if everyone was allotted time. "Whatever you decide - I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system. My concern is about the business of the house; it also has to be covered," Kageri had said.

To this, the Congress MLA responded with the derogatory remarks, "There's a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. You're exactly in the same position," NDTV quoted the MLA.

The people present in the house laughed at his comments.

An Off-the-cuff Remark

Kumar's comments drew massive backlash on social media and opposition party members.



Kumar tendered an apology in the assembly, stating that he did not mean to demean anyone. The MLA said he did not provoke the heinous crime in his tweet, but it was an off-the-cuff remark.

"He has apologized, let's not drag it further," Speaker VH Kageri said.

'Shameful, Regretful'

Netizens, party members, and the opposition condemned the comments. Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also rubbished the remarks, saying they are 'indefensible', and apologised to the women.

I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

Party colleague and Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar also took to social media stating that the MLA needed to apologise to the entire womanhood for disrespectful and shameless behaviour.

But did the house apologise.

What about the speaker & other members that were present & laughing.

Don't drag the issue is that it.

Women legislatures were not given a chance to speak at all…

Each & every member of the house should apologise. https://t.co/57SIDmAw7s — Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar (@DrAnjaliTai) December 17, 2021

BJP members in Delhi called out Kumar for his stewed comments and called it shameful at a representatives level.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said that it was sad to witness that we still have misogynists representing the citizens of this country.

It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representative who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women. https://t.co/e316ZMcGBl — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 17, 2021

According to The Indian Express report, the issue also reached the lower house of the parliament, where Union Minister Smriti Irani mentioned the incident without naming Kumar and said that it needed to be condemned by every public representative.



Comparison To Rape Survivor

Kumar has wrapped himself in a controversy for the similar comments in 2019, during discussions in the house on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into an audio clip controversy. At the time, he was the state Assembly Speaker. Kumar had compared himself to a rape survivor, referring to being questioned about the incident repeatedly, India Today reported.

'Open Market With Open Options'

In 2021, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that rape cases in India were rising because men and women interacted with each other more freely. Earlier, people were reprimanded if they were caught holding hands, but now everything is open, she had said. "It's like an open market with open options," the CM had said.

'Boys will be Boys'

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 opposed the death penalty in a sexual assault case. The chief said that women first befriend boys, and then if any difference prop, they term it as rape. "Ladko sey galti ho jati hai. Ladke Hain.. Kya rape case mein phansi di jayegi?" Yadav had said.

