Delhi: Water Supply Restored After Disruption Due To Ammonia Spike In Yamuna River

Water supply was disrupted in several areas in the national capital on Sunday, November 7, according to the Delhi Jal Board. Production at the treatment plants in the city was hit due to an increase in ammonia in the Yamuna river near Wazirabad.



Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants were affected due to this. The ammonia level increased to 3ppm in the Yamuna river which affected the water supply in all the above-mentioned areas in Delhi.



The heavy sewage and industrial waste discharge from Haryana were cited as the main reason behind an increase in ammonia levels as per NDTV reports.

According to the Hindu report, the city produces approx 720 million gallons per day but plants have the capacity to treat only 596.26 gallons per day leaving 123 MGD of untreated sewage in the river.

Broken Political Promises: Remain Unfulfilled Even After A Year?

There has been a chronology of promises by the government but not even 5 per cent implication of the plan has been done yet. In 2020, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that by 2023, the Yamuna river will be 90 per cent pollution-free. This year, in April, he expressed unhappiness on this issue as it was the main promise made by the party before the 2020 elections.

After this Satyendra Jain expressed delay in the project due to pandemic. As per reports, it was assured by the Delhi government, in August 2021, that the project will be completed in 3 years.

Even last month Southeast Delhi district administration launched a campaign under the Clean India program with approx 700 volunteers tiled the 'Clean Yamuna Campaign' till October,27. It was inaugurated by Rajendra Singh popularly known as Jal Purush. The main aim behind this campaign was to clean the stretch of Yamina river in 21 days falling on the territories of district jurisdiction. Also Interceptor Sewer Project (ISP) 2006 has also been delayed multiple times.

There are promises made by each and every government before elections but solutions have never seen the light of the day.

Toxic Foam Around Prayers

Images of people worshipping in and around toxic foam have gone viral on social media. It is unfortunate to see people giving preference to religious values rather than being worried about the impact of such froth on their health and the environment.







