Caste discrimination
Delhi: Water Supply Restored After Disruption Due To Ammonia Spike In Yamuna River

Image Credits: Unsplash, Twitter/ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi: Water Supply Restored After Disruption Due To Ammonia Spike In Yamuna River

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Delhi,  8 Nov 2021 5:44 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

As the national capital struggles to breathe clean air, residents had to face disruption in water supply for the last two days due to rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna. Pictures of devotees taking a holy dip with toxic foam floating in the river have gone viral.

Water supply was disrupted in several areas in the national capital on Sunday, November 7, according to the Delhi Jal Board. Production at the treatment plants in the city was hit due to an increase in ammonia in the Yamuna river near Wazirabad.

Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants were affected due to this. The ammonia level increased to 3ppm in the Yamuna river which affected the water supply in all the above-mentioned areas in Delhi.

The heavy sewage and industrial waste discharge from Haryana were cited as the main reason behind an increase in ammonia levels as per NDTV reports.

According to the Hindu report, the city produces approx 720 million gallons per day but plants have the capacity to treat only 596.26 gallons per day leaving 123 MGD of untreated sewage in the river.

Broken Political Promises: Remain Unfulfilled Even After A Year?

There has been a chronology of promises by the government but not even 5 per cent implication of the plan has been done yet. In 2020, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that by 2023, the Yamuna river will be 90 per cent pollution-free. This year, in April, he expressed unhappiness on this issue as it was the main promise made by the party before the 2020 elections.

After this Satyendra Jain expressed delay in the project due to pandemic. As per reports, it was assured by the Delhi government, in August 2021, that the project will be completed in 3 years.

Even last month Southeast Delhi district administration launched a campaign under the Clean India program with approx 700 volunteers tiled the 'Clean Yamuna Campaign' till October,27. It was inaugurated by Rajendra Singh popularly known as Jal Purush. The main aim behind this campaign was to clean the stretch of Yamina river in 21 days falling on the territories of district jurisdiction. Also Interceptor Sewer Project (ISP) 2006 has also been delayed multiple times.

There are promises made by each and every government before elections but solutions have never seen the light of the day.

Toxic Foam Around Prayers

Images of people worshipping in and around toxic foam have gone viral on social media. It is unfortunate to see people giving preference to religious values rather than being worried about the impact of such froth on their health and the environment.



Also Read: Five Workers Die While Clearing Effluent Tank At Pharma Unit In Gujarat

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Yamuna River 
Delhi pollution 
Yamuna 
Delhi Government 

