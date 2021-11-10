All section
From Begging On The Streets To Padma Shri Awardee, Transgender Dancer Manjamma Jogathis Inspirational Journey

Photo Credit: ANI and Twitter

The Logical Indian Crew

From Begging On The Streets To Padma Shri Awardee, Transgender Dancer Manjamma Jogathi's Inspirational Journey

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  10 Nov 2021 10:39 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Born as Manjunatha Shetty in Karnataka's Ballari district, Manjamma Jogati studied only till the 10th standard. She is also the very first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy.

Transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati of Jogamma heritage was honoured with the highly prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on November 10. Jogati is also the very first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy. President Kovind presented the honourary Padma Awards at 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As soon as her name was announced, Jogati, draped in a purple saree went up to the President and in a distinctive gesture, took the fringe of the saree towards the President to wish him luck before collecting the award from him.

Manjamma Jogati's Back Story

Born as Manjunatha Shetty in Karnataka's Ballari district, Jogati studied only till the 10th standard. As reported in The Indian Express, she began to identify as a woman at the age of 15. However, after she began behaving like a girl in her teens, Jogati's parents decided to take her to a temple in Hospet and got her to perform Jogappa, a holy ritual where devotees are believed to get married to a god or goddess. Since then, Manjunath Shetty turned into Manjamma Jogathi. However, was not allowed to return home.

Jogati's journey started on the streets draped in sarees. She was sexually abused and had made the decision to kill herself but came across a father-son duo who taught her dance, which gave a fresh beginning and purpose to her life.

Later, Jogati was introduced to Kallava Jogathi where she learned the Jogathi Nrithya (a local folk performance of Jogappas) and began performing across the state. After Kallava's death, she took charge and the dance form started gaining popularity.

The list of Padma Awards this year includes 10 Padma Bhushan, seven Padma Vibhushan and 102 Padma Shri awardees, out of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Also Read: Meet Tulsi Gowda, The 'Encyclopedia Of Forest' Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted

Karnataka 
Transgender Women 

