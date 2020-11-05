'Was Influenced By Republic TV': Lawyer Repents Spreading Rumors About SSR Death Case In Mumbai Court, Get's Bail

Advocate Vibhor Anand, accused of tweeting objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackery, and spreading rumors about Sushant Singh Rajput death, was granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions court. The court observed that he was influenced by news channels like Republic TV and its anchor Arnab Goswami.

The Additional Sessions Judge DE Kothalikar accepted the bail application after the accused's lawyer accepted that his client has regrated what he did and would post an apology letter online. The accused has been ordered to fulfil a personal bond of ₹50,000 before being released.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, accused's lawyer told the court that his client had been watching a television news channel named 'Republic Bharat' wherein it's anchor stated that Sushant and Disha Salian had been murdered.

Further, the applicant's lawyer allegedly said that his client believed that the SSR case was not a suicide but a murder after hearing the comments on Republic Bharat.

He said that his client watched Republic Bharat and Republic TV to keep himself update and that Anand was 'made to believe' that the statements on the news channel were correct.

The defence also said that Anand was going through a disturbed mental condition in the past few months due to chronic alcohol abuse. Anand's lawyer said that he was under treatment at a hospital and that he had no recollection of the posts or tweets for which he was arrested.

Anand was arrested on October 15 and three days later a magistrate court took him into judicial custody. His first bail plea was rejected by the magistrate on October 23rd after which he moved to a sessions court in Mumbai.

Albeit Anand has been granted bail, the court has put a stay on its order until November 6 and is waiting for the prosecution to file an appeal

Anand's Twitter account has been suspended and in his bail plea, he said that he did not realize that his tweets could trigger a controversy. He has been granted bail by the Mumbai court on two conditions which are executing a personal bond and issue an apology within seven days after the order is passed.

