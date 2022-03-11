All section
Walmart Global Tech, IIT Madras Partners To Accelerate Research And Skills

Image Credit- The Indian Express, Walmart.com

The Logical Indian Crew

Walmart Global Tech, IIT Madras Partners To Accelerate Research And Skills

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

31,  11 March 2022 8:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Under this partnership, the WGT associates and IIT-M students would work on research projects facilitated by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR) at the Madras institute.

Bengaluru-headquartered Walmart Global Tech (WGT) India on March 10 said it is partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to accelerate research in new areas, provide WGT associates with continuing education and collaborate on projects for their India operations.

Under this corporate partnership, WGT associates and IIT-M students would work on research projects facilitated by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR) at the Madras institute.

According to the press release, the WGT would use the space in IIT-M Research Park to encourage the broader ecosystem and work with the start-up companies incubated by the IIT-M Incubation Cell.

The WGT would have access to the institute's short and long-term education and training programmes to upskill their employees and fit the evolving needs of the retail and e-commerce industry. WGT and IIT-M would also engage in CSR activities and grants that would be made to support faculty research and students with scholarships and fellowships. WGT would also undertake to sponsor events, advertisements and other branding activities to support further.

MoU Signed In Chennai

The MoU was signed in Chennai in the presence of Suresh Kumar, IIT-M alumnus and Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Development Officer (CDO), Walmart Inc; and Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, the IIT-M Dean-Alumni and Corporate Relations.

Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai and essential leaders from WGT and senior faculty members of IIT-M were also present at the event.

Critical Statements From The Event

Suresh Kumar said that WGT's association with IIT-M association with the former would help them further empower their teams, collaborate on digital innovation, and strengthen India's education ecosystem.

He said, "Walmart Global Tech develops and manages the foundational technologies on which our customer experiences around the world are built. We are a human-led tech-empowered company, and our talented associates in India are critical to driving Walmart's global businesses and leading the next retail disruption," reported The Indian Express.

Professor Mahesh Panchagnula said that they are keen to grow WGT and IIT-M into an impact partnership to benefit a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including students and faculty members of the Madras institute.

He said, "WGT and IIT-M have many areas for collaborative growth such as sustainability, artificial intelligence and energy engineering," as reported by The Indian Express.

Also Read: Making India Proud! MP Farmer's Daughters Bring Glory In Asian Sailing Championship

