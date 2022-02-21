Ukraine Crisis: Vladimir Putin-Joe Biden Agree To Meet 'In Principle' On One Condition

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have agreed on the principle of a summit suggested by France President Emmanuel Macron to go over the strategic and security stability in Europe, Elysee Palace revealed. This major development came right after Macron held telephonic conversations with Putin twice and also spoke with Biden on the Ukraine crisis.

Macron Proposes Putin-Biden Summit

As per the release by Elysee on February 20, the French president "proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe."

The statement added that both Putin and Biden had accepted the principle of such a meeting. The earlier mentioned release also adds that the substance of such a summit will have to be prepared by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting, scheduled for February 24. However, this summit can only take place on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine, the statement said asserted.

According to the Elysee Palace release, the official residence of the President of the French Republic, Macron will be operating with all stakeholders to organise the content of these discussions.

On February 20, Macron had a chat with both Putin and Biden on the current Ukraine situation. The Russian and French President also had an in-depth talk on the developments around Ukraine and the long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation, said Kremlin in its statement on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border for allegedly preparing for an "invasion". However, Moscow denied all the accusations, repeatedly claiming that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing solid concerns over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) military activity in and around the Russian borders, which is labelled as a threat to its national security.

Furthermore, Moscow has also stated Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory, reported ANI.

Russia has warned Western nations that military deliveries to Kyiv might encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

