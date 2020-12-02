'Protestors Don't Appear To Be Farmers In Pictures', Says Union Minister VK Singh

Union Minister VK Singh on Tuesday, December 1, said that many people who are protesting against the government's farm laws "do not appear to be farmers". "Many of the people in (the) pictures do not appear to be farmers," the Union Minister said.

"What is in the interest of farmers has been done. It is not the farmers who have a problem with this (the farm laws) but others. Besides (the) opposition, people who get a commission are behind it (the protests)," he added.

In response to the minister's comments, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asked if they needed to "come with plough and oxen to appear like farmers".

On Monday Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief claimed "Khalistanis and Maoists" are behind the protests and accused the AAP of "seizing the opportunity to burn Delhi down".

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Tigri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders of the national capital for the past few days against the Centre's new farm laws that they say will leave them at the mercy of corporate organisations and pose threat their livelihood.

In a bid to resolve the tensions, the Centre held a marathon meeting with representatives of 35 agitating farmer unions but it failed to find any resolution. The government says the laws will reform the agricultural sector and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The government has again called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3.

The centre also offered to constitute a five-member committee to look into the concerns raised by farmers, however, it was rejected by the farmer groups.

