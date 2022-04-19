All section
Vizag: Clothing Retailer Charges Rs 12 To Customer For Carry Bag, Now Asked To Pay Rs 21K As Compensation

Image Credits: Facebook, Pexels

Vizag: Clothing Retailer Charges Rs 12 To Customer For Carry Bag, Now Asked To Pay Rs 21K As Compensation

Andhra Pradesh,  19 April 2022 8:15 AM GMT

In its order, a consumer court in Vizag city has ordered Central, a division of FLFL, to pay Rs 21,000 towards compensation for mental harassment and Rs 1,500 towards the legal cost to the complainant Adv. Seepana Rama Rao.

A consumer court in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag city has ordered Central, a division of FLFL, a multi-brand clothing retailer to pay Rs 21,000 as compensation to a customer for charging Rs 12 for a carry bag.

Members of the Visakhapatnam District Consumers Commission-I, Rahimunnisa Begum and presiding member Varri Krishna Murthy also asked the retailer to return Rs 12 charged to the complainant named Seepana Rama Rao, an advocate and resident of Vizag city.

Retailer Asked To Pay Rs 21,000

In its order, the commission partially allowed the consumer's plea and ordered the retailer to pay Rs 21,000 towards compensation for mental harassment and Rs 1,500 towards the legal cost, The Times of India reported.

As per the complainant, he had purchased clothes worth Rs 628.96 from the retailer on July 14, 2019. The cashier placed the clothes in a carry bag and asked the complainant to pay Rs 12 as the cost of the carry bag.

Bag Carried Retailer's Logo

The complainant questioned and refused to pay for the carry bag, but the cashier insisted on payment. The complainant paid and spoke to the store manager, who denied to supply the carry bag free of cost. Later, the complainant noticed the carry bag carried the retailer's logo, printed on both sides.

Though the complainant explained that charging a carry bag used for advertisement of the store was illegal, the store manager shouted at him. The former approached the consumer forum seeking direction to the retailer to pay compensation for mental harassment.

Also Read: In A First, Visually Impaired Lawyer Appointed Govt Counsel In Jammu & Kashmir High Court


