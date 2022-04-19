In A First, Visually Impaired Lawyer Appointed Govt Counsel In Jammu & Kashmir High Court

In what could be termed a "significant move", the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday, April 18, appointed Suraj Singh, a visually impaired advocate, as government counsel for defending cases before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

An official spokesman termed the decision a "significant move" towards ensuring equal growth and development opportunities for specially-abled, integral to societal progress and prosperity, India Today reported.



"Since long, there has been a persistent demand of specially-abled persons to give them due representation in government assignments," he added.

Demanded Implementation Of Disability Laws

According to the local media, Suraj Singh had been regularly sitting on a dharna (sit-in protest) outside J&K High Court against the alleged government's failure to implement disability laws in the Union Territory.



As per the lawyer, he was protesting at the Jammu wing towards the redressal of issues and enforcement of the rights recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.



"I have already agitated about the various issues before the competent authorities time and again, but I am being harassed by their lackadaisical approach in implementing the RPWD Act," he had told the media.

Singh has been practising in the Jammu wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh since 2011. He alleged that he has been fighting for his rights laid down by the Supreme Court for a decade.



Jammu Bar Association President MK Bhardwaj had written a letter to the Secretary in the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, seeking Suraj Singh's appointment as a government advocate in the High Court.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt To Prohibit Use Of Loudspeakers At Religious Places Amid Azaan Row