All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Visually Impaired Lawyer Appointed Govt Counsel In Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Image Credits: Zee News, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Visually Impaired Lawyer Appointed Govt Counsel In Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jammu and Kashmir,  19 April 2022 6:43 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The decision is termed a "significant move" towards ensuring equal growth and development opportunities for specially-abled who are integral to societal progress and prosperity.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what could be termed a "significant move", the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday, April 18, appointed Suraj Singh, a visually impaired advocate, as government counsel for defending cases before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

An official spokesman termed the decision a "significant move" towards ensuring equal growth and development opportunities for specially-abled, integral to societal progress and prosperity, India Today reported.

"Since long, there has been a persistent demand of specially-abled persons to give them due representation in government assignments," he added.

Demanded Implementation Of Disability Laws

According to the local media, Suraj Singh had been regularly sitting on a dharna (sit-in protest) outside J&K High Court against the alleged government's failure to implement disability laws in the Union Territory.

As per the lawyer, he was protesting at the Jammu wing towards the redressal of issues and enforcement of the rights recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

"I have already agitated about the various issues before the competent authorities time and again, but I am being harassed by their lackadaisical approach in implementing the RPWD Act," he had told the media.

Singh has been practising in the Jammu wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh since 2011. He alleged that he has been fighting for his rights laid down by the Supreme Court for a decade.

Jammu Bar Association President MK Bhardwaj had written a letter to the Secretary in the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, seeking Suraj Singh's appointment as a government advocate in the High Court.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt To Prohibit Use Of Loudspeakers At Religious Places Amid Azaan Row

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Visually Impaired Lawyer 
Govt Counsel 
JK High Court 
Disability Laws 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X