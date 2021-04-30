Guarding Against Pandemic: This Village Women Protect Its Villagers From Coronavirus

As the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 virus grasped over the entire country, there remains a small village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh that has successfully barred the spread of the virus inside its area. The entire credit of it goes to the women of the village who voluntarily took charge of the safety of the village people.

Ensuring a complete lockdown in the village, these women are seen standing at the village entrance with sticks in their hands to restrict any outsider who might intend to enter the village. Pictures surfacing on the internet have shown women dressed in sarees, blocking the village entrance with sticks in their hands and covering their noses and mouths as a precaution against Covid-19. They have barricaded the entire village with bamboo and made posters that ensure the prohibition of the entry of an outsider into the village. In addition to all this, the women are also thoroughly monitoring those who are passing through the highway close to the village, reported India.com.



These women bar the entry of any outsider into the village and strictly restrict any aimless loitering of the village people even inside the village. According to the women of the village, they had to take this strict surveillance measure to save their village from the terrifying impact of the virus. After all their hard work, it is apparent that they have been successful in their cause as there have not been any reported cases of Covid inside the village.



In the past 24 hours, there had been more than 3.86 lakh reported cases of Covid-19 infections in the country with deaths counting to 3,498. While India is shaken by the unprecedented hit of the virus, several countries come forward to help India.



Also Read: Andhra Government Pushes Ahead To Conduct School Board Exams Amidst A Exponential Surge In Cases