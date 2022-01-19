IAS Officer Vikram Dev Dutt Appointed As Chairman & Managing Director Of Air India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday, January 18, appointed Vikram Dev Dutt as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle. He has been appointed in the rank of Air India chief and pay of Additional Secretary.

Dutt is a senior bureaucrat and a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. Before this appointment, in 2020, he served as Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government. Later, in 2021 he was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of the Services department.

Ghar Wapsi For Air India

Dutt's appointment has come when Air India, the national carrier, is going through an ownership change. Last year, in October, the union government had accepted the highest bid made by the Tata Sons of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of debt-laden Air India and Air India Express, including its 50 per cent stake in ground-handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), the first privatisation in 20 years, reported The New Indian Express.

The union government had signed the share purchase agreement with Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate. Talace would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and takeover Rs 15,300 crore of Air India's debt. Talace was supposed to take over the airline by last year, in December, but the handover was delayed till late January 2022.

The sale of the national carrier to the Tata Sons was the first sale after 20 years of a public sector unit since the sale of Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (IPCL) in 2002.

