All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IAS Officer Vikram Dev Dutt Appointed As Chairman & Managing Director Of Air India

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Jagran

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

IAS Officer Vikram Dev Dutt Appointed As Chairman & Managing Director Of Air India

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  19 Jan 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Vikram Dev Dutt's appointment has come when Air India, the national carrier, is going through an ownership change. Talace Pvt Ltd, owned by Tata Sons, was supposed to take over the airline by the end of last year, but the handover was delayed till late January 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday, January 18, appointed Vikram Dev Dutt as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle. He has been appointed in the rank of Air India chief and pay of Additional Secretary.

Dutt is a senior bureaucrat and a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. Before this appointment, in 2020, he served as Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government. Later, in 2021 he was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of the Services department.

Ghar Wapsi For Air India

Dutt's appointment has come when Air India, the national carrier, is going through an ownership change. Last year, in October, the union government had accepted the highest bid made by the Tata Sons of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of debt-laden Air India and Air India Express, including its 50 per cent stake in ground-handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), the first privatisation in 20 years, reported The New Indian Express.

The union government had signed the share purchase agreement with Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate. Talace would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and takeover Rs 15,300 crore of Air India's debt. Talace was supposed to take over the airline by last year, in December, but the handover was delayed till late January 2022.

The sale of the national carrier to the Tata Sons was the first sale after 20 years of a public sector unit since the sale of Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (IPCL) in 2002.

Also Read: Tradition Meets Modernity! This Online Platform Revives UNESCO's Only Indian Indigenous Craft Form From Punjab

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Vikram Dev Dutt 
Air India 
Tata Sons 
Talace Pvt Ltd 
Air India Cief 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X