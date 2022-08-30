Latest Vigilance Report Claims Government Departments Did Not Act In 55 Corruption Cases- Know More

Government departments did not adhere to the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) recommendation to act against corrupt officials in nearly 55 cases, with the Ministry of Railways accounting for almost 11 such deviations, as per an official report.

"Non-acceptance of the Commission's advice or non-consultation with the Commission vitiates the vigilance process and weakens the impartiality of the vigilance administration," stated the report.

Corruption On The Rise

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Delhi Jal Board and Bank of India have four cases each. Meanwhile, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has also protected its employees in three similar cases, CVC's annual report 2021 was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Furthermore, two similar cases of non-adherence to the probity watchdog's advice to punish the corrupt were by the Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Indira Gandhi National Open University and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (which is part of Delhi's unified Municipal Corporation now), it claimed.

The commission has also claimed that in 2021, there were numerous significant deviations from its advice, the report revealed.

A Detailed Look Into Matter

Citing more details of one such case, the CVC claimed that working in different capacities, the then Chief Personnel Officer acquired vast wealth disproportionate to his known basis of income by 138.65 per cent.

As per the report, the body tendered its first stage advice on March 7, 2012, to initiate major penalty proceedings against the then CPO. While tendering second stage advice, the body had also tipped imposition of penalty under Railway Service (Pension) Rules against the person.

However, Railway Board (Member Staff), i.e. the disciplinary authority, opted to close the case and settle the proceedings against the officer. The CVC had also highlighted an issue by SIDBI that resulted in substantial financial loss.

From August 28, 2017, to November 27, 2017, officers operating in the bank's treasury and its vertical management set a total amount of ₹ 1,000 crores as fixed deposits with two interrelated private financial institutions in eight branches, the report added.

