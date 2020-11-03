Two Killed In Vienna "Terror Attack" Across Six Locations; One Gunman Shot Dead By Police

A massive manhunt was under way on November 3 after gunmen opened fire at several locations across central Vienna, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described it as a "repulsive terror attack". French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Austria amidst the ongoing "terror attack" in Vienna.

"We French share the shock and grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, a friendly country is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up," Macron tweeted.

One of the gunmen was shot dead by the police who said they were looking for at least one more attacker. The shooting started just hours before Austria was to re-impose a COVID lockdown with people out in bars and restaurant.



"A perpetrator was shot dead by the police, while a police officer is among the seriously injured," the LPD Wien wrote on Twitter. There are six different shooting locations and the attackers used long guns, it added.

Calling it a "hideous terrorist attack", Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned the shootings and thanked the emergency services who saved many lives.

"We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack," he tweeted.

Kurz also said that the attackers were "were very well equipped with automatic weapons" and had "prepared professionally".

"Still active: Stay at home! If you're on the Streets, take shelter! Keep away from public places, don't use public Transportation!" the Vienna Police advised.

