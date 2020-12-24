Shooter Vartika Singh Registers Case On Smriti Irani, 3 Others For Demanding Rs 25 Lakh In Lieu Of Post

Acclaimed shooter Vartika Singh has registered a case against Union Minister Smriti Irani and three others, including her secretary of corruption.

Vartika alleged that she was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh with the promise of making her a member of the Central Commission for Women.

She also alleged that she was misled by Smriti Irani and her close aides who told that the price for becoming a member of the Central Commission for Women was Rs 1 crore, but looking at her profile, they had reduced it to Rs 25 Lakh.

The international shooter further alleged that one of the minister's contacts also spoke to her in offensive language on social media.

Vartika had then threatened to reveal the truth in public.

