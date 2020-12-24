Trending

Shooter Vartika Singh Registers Case On Smriti Irani, 3 Others For Demanding Rs 25 Lakh In Lieu Of Post

Vartika Singh alleged that she was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh with the promise of making her a member of the Central Commission for Women.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 Dec 2020 4:28 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-24T10:01:49+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Shooter Vartika Singh Registers Case On Smriti Irani, 3 Others For Demanding Rs 25 Lakh In Lieu Of Post

Acclaimed shooter Vartika Singh has registered a case against Union Minister Smriti Irani and three others, including her secretary of corruption.

Vartika alleged that she was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh with the promise of making her a member of the Central Commission for Women.

She also alleged that she was misled by Smriti Irani and her close aides who told that the price for becoming a member of the Central Commission for Women was Rs 1 crore, but looking at her profile, they had reduced it to Rs 25 Lakh.

The international shooter further alleged that one of the minister's contacts also spoke to her in offensive language on social media.

Vartika had then threatened to reveal the truth in public.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 17 Arrested In Connection With Loan Apps For Harassing Debtors


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian