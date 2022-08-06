Varanasi-Mumbai Vistara Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Departure, Makes Emergency Landing

A Vistara aircraft heading to Mumbai returned to Varanasi after it suffered a bird hit on Friday, the airline said. In a statement, a spokesperson of the private carrier said that Vistara flight UK 622, operating from Varanasi to Mumbai, landed back in Varanasi due to a bird strike during departure on August 5.

"Due to a required maintenance inspection, another aircraft has been sent from Delhi to Varanasi to fly passengers to Mumbai. Our constant endeavour has been to minimise inconvenience to our customers in such unavoidable situations whilst keeping safety our top priority," the spokesperson said.



According to NDTV, Vistara's UK622 flight was heading to Mumbai on Friday, August 5, when it got hit by a bird, damaging its radome. The plane returned to Varanasi and was grounded.

2nd Incident In Last 2 Days

This is the second such incident reported in India in the last two days.



A Go First plane leaving Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on August 4 morning as it suffered a bird strike shortly after take-off. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an inquiry into the incident.

'No Need To Panic'

However, it dismissed concerns regarding common snags and has said the incidents did not have the potential to cause havoc. Last week, the Aviation watchdog's chief Arun Kumar said India's civil aviation space is "absolutely safe" and all the protocols laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is followed, News18 reported.



Against a spate of recent technical snags by Indian airlines and DGCA curtailing SpiceJet operations, Kumar said there is no need to panic.



"All the snags experienced are routine and occur with all airlines and fleet types. In the last two weeks, even for the foreign operators who come to India, 15 technical snags were seen, which have been attended and rectified," he said.

Also Read: Shocking! Husbands Replace Wives, Take Oath For Elected Women In Madhya Pradesh Panchayats