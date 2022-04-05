All section
Image Credits: Twitter, WikiBio

'Nation Needs Him'! 78-Yr-Old Uttarakhand Woman Transfers All Her Property Worth 50 Lakh In Rahul Gandhi's Name

Uttarakhand,  5 April 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Pushpa Munjial described Rahul Gandhi and his ideas as necessary for the country. She said his thoughts very much influence her, which is why she is giving her property to him.

A 78-year-old woman from Uttarakhand's Dehradun has donated all her property to former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, including assets worth 50 lakhs and 100 grams of gold.

Living in an old age home, Pushpa Munjial has presented a will in the Dehradun court, giving the ownership title of her properties to Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's Thoughts Influence Her

Munjial described Rahul Gandhi and his ideas as necessary for the country. She said his thoughts very much influence her, which is why she is giving her property to him, India Today reported.

"I am impressed with Rahul Gandhi. His whole family has worked for the nation and now he is also doing his bit," said Munjial, according to News18.

Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma said that the elderly lady willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh. Reportedly, the property that she handed over to Gandhi is situated in a posh location in Dehradun and holds a high monetary value.

Pritam Singh, who was present while Munjial handed over her property, said her actions show her "affection towards the Gandhi family". He further added, "In today's time, when people fight over ownership rights, Pushpa ji has done a commendable job."

Great Respect For Gandhis

"It is not easy to become Indira (Gandhi) and Rajiv (Gandhi). Both died for the country. The Gandhis have a legacy and I have great respect for them," she said, adding, "I believe Rahul will use the donation for a good cause."

Youngest among seven siblings, Munjial lost her eyesight to a failed eye operation. Single, she took voluntary retirement 13 years ago and moved in with her sisters.

"But that didn't work for long. So later, I decided to move to an old age home," she revealed. "Life is good at Prem Dham."

Also Read: Karnataka: Dalit Family Forced To Leave Their Home After Facing Social Boycott

