Uttar Pradesh: Women Killed For Objecting To Sexual Harassment Against Her Daughters

A 55-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's village was beaten to death by four people for objecting to the sexual harassment against her daughters. The village comes under the Mansurpur police station Khatauli Block in Muzaffarnagar District of Uttar Pradesh State.

Family members of the deceased have registered a case against the accused identified as Akash, Gopi, Birendra, and Rajesh, The Indian Express quoted Station House Officer K P Singh as saying. All of them are presently absconding.

According to the complaint, the four neighbours were harassing young women of the family, and the mother bitterly resisted it for a long time.

The incident took place on Monday when the four accused entered the woman's house in the evening and attacked her for objecting to the harassment.

The family rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The body has been sent for autopsy. Residences of all four accused were also raided.



They have now assigned a team for the accused's search, and further investigation in the case is underway.

