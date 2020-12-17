Uttar Pradesh: Six Farmer Leaders Asked To Submit ₹50 Lakh Bonds For Allegedly Spreading 'Misinformation' On Farm Laws

Six farmer leaders in Sambhal city of Uttar Pradesh have been issued notices and asked to submit personal bonds of Rs 50 lakh each, for allegedly instigating village farmers. The notices were issued based on the report submitted by the Police.

They have also been ordered to submit the two sureties of the same amount from two guarantors. The Police have accused them of spreading 'misinformation' among the farmers about the three farm laws that could possibly endanger peace in the area, reported The Indian Express.

"The police report states that they are instigating farmers in villages and also spreading false news following which peace could be broken in the area," a government official told the media.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Asli) Sambhal district President, Rajpal Singh is among the six accused. The notices have been issued under Section 111 of CrPC (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit a breach of peace), Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav informed.

Yadav said the department got a report from the Hayathnagar police station that some persons are inciting farmers and there can be a breach of peace.

Denying the accusations made by the Police, Rajpal Singh said that they were holding meetings with farmers in the area to explain to them about the three farm laws. He refused to fill the bonds. "We will not fill the bonds come what may," BKU (Asli) leader Rajpal Singh Yadav said. "They can hang us or send us to jail. We're fighting for the rights of farmers."

Singh said the notices issued is harassment by the government, as the group were holding peaceful protests.

The farmers' protest against the three laws near Delhi's border points has entered its 22nd day. Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to resolve the deadlock.

