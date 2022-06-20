Prophet Row: 415 Arrested In UP For Protests Against Nupur Sharma's Remark About Prophet Muhammad

Prashant Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), stated on Sunday, June 19, that the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police arrested 415 and filed 20 First Information Reports across ten districts on people involved in protests.

The detentions had occurred in light of the violence that erupted on June 3 and June 10 against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's comments during a TV debate.

Violent Protests Across Uttar Pradesh

Protests had erupted in many cities of UP, starting with Kanpur on June 3 when Sharma remarked on Prophet Muhammad. Consequently, 40 people were injured during the protests, with 20 being police. The protest spread like wildfire across nine more districts by June 10, as cited in Business Standard.

"Three FIRs have been registered in Kanpur Police Commissionerate and Saharanpur, seven in Prayagraj and one in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, and Kheri and Jalaun," ADG noted, as reported by The Scroll.

A mob of protesters lit vehicles on fire and even attempted to set fire to a police car. The police tried to mitigate the unrest by throwing tear gas shells and lathi-charge to bring back law and order. One police personnel was injured.

Protesters shouted slogans against Sharma, as far as a demanding death sentence for her actions, in Saharanpur. The protests reached Lucknow, Moradabad, Rampur, etc.

Response By The Authorities

According to officials, 97 people were arrested from Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 40 in Moradabad, 35 in Hathras, 20 in Firozabad, eight in Kheri and six in Aligarh.

In the aftermath of violent protests, civic authorities started demolishing 'illegal' encroachments among the protesters' houses. The Islamic Jamiat ulama-i-Hind filed a petition demanding a stop to the activities of the state authorities to ensure that illegal demolition drives do not happen, mainly targetting the protesters.

The Supreme Court of India, on June 16, 2022, reiterated that the UP civic administration should act according to legal protocols while allegedly destroying illegal encroachments.

