Uttar Pradesh: Muslims Conduct Last Rites Of Hindu Doctor Who Treated Poor Patients For Free

A large number of Muslims carried and joined the funeral procession of Dr. Vinod Gupta with all Hindu funeral cremation process, chanting ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   18 Sep 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: Muslims Conduct Last Rites Of Hindu Doctor Who Treated Poor Patients For Free

Credits: NDTV

In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, a large number of Muslims conducted the last rites of Dr Vinod Gupta according to Hindu rituals chanting 'Ram Naam Satya Hai'.

Dr Vinod Gupta breathed his last on Thursday, September 17 due to cardiac arrest. After completing his MBBS from Lucknow University, he ran a clinic in an area with a large Muslim population, Nala Mohalla, where he treated people including those who could not afford the treatment.

According to the locals, Dr Gupta never left any patient unattended and made sure the treatment was accessible to all, irrespective of dealing with a financial crisis.

The 75-year-old's funeral procession was attended by the majority of the locality population and relatives. The video shows people carrying Dr Gupta's body.


Local representative Manish Hasija told the media about Dr Gupta's credibility and name in the area for decades. Karbala committee head Hidmat Khan and other representatives paid tribute to the doctor. They said he made the locality his India, providing people with his service selflessly and has set an example of nobility keeping aside the religious barriers for the generations to come

