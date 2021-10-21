All section
Uttar Pradesh: Man Suspected Of Theft Dies Allegedly In Police Custody

Image Credit: Kalinga TV

Uttar Pradesh: Man Suspected Of Theft Dies Allegedly In Police Custody

Uttar Pradesh,  21 Oct 2021 8:45 AM GMT

Arun Kumar, who was a sweeper, allegedly stole Rs 25 lakh from a police station warehouse in Agra. A senior police official said that Kumar confessed to stealing the money from the station’s warehouse on October 17 and said the cash was at his home.

A man said to be involved in stealing Rs 25 lakh from a police station warehouse in Agra, allegedly died in police custody during the recovery of the amount on Wednesday, October 20.

Senior Police Superintendent Muniraj G said the suspect, Arun Kumar, was a sweeper, who would clean the station. He further added that Kumar confessed to stealing the money from the station's warehouse on October 17 and said the cash was at his home.

"The police team took him along and went to his house... during the recovery, Kumar's health deteriorated, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital...where he was declared brought dead," Hindustan Times quoted the officer as saying.

Family Seek Compensation

An FIR on charges of murder was lodged against unidentified persons after Kumar's family alleged that he was beaten up after being picked up for questioning and raised doubts on the police version. They have demanded ₹1 crore compensation, a government job and action against guilty policemen.

Five police personnel, including an Inspector and an SI who had gone for the recovery, were suspended and an inquiry committee was constituted, Muniraj added.

On October 17, the money went missing from the storeroom of the Jagdishpura police station following which five policemen were suspended for negligence and a probe was initiated. The sweeper was among those detained and questioned as a suspect, the police said.

Muniraj said a police team took Kumar to his house where he said he had hidden the cash. While recovering the amount, his "health suddenly went bad," Muniraj said. The police and his family rushed him to a hospital where a doctor declared him dead, said the SSP. The police managed to recover Rs 15 lakh from him, he said.

The incident led to outrage from the Valmiki community to which Kumar belonged. They cancelled which Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on Wednesday, October 20, in protest against his alleged custodial killing.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded strict action against the police, accusing them of murder.

Delhi Govt Announces Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Compensation To Farmers For Damaged Crops

