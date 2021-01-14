Uttar Pradesh: Jalaun BJP Leader Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boys

A Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district has been arrested by the district police, for allegedly sodomising minor boys, aged 15 and 16 years, several times for the last seven months.

The accused Ram Bihari was produced before the local court in Jalaun and was sent to judicial custody. Following his arrest, the party has expelled Bihari. Before joining BJP, the accused worked as a revenue officer, and retired in 2017, The Indian Express reported.

The 63-year-old was held after one of the two victims filed a complaint against him, following which, the police arrested him.

According to the victim's complaint, Bihari offered them cold drinks with added sedatives and later sexually assaulted them. The harassment continued for the last two years, the victim alleged.

The department found that Bihari used to record the rape incidents through CCTV cameras installed in his room. Victims alleged that the accused had also sexually assaulted five other children in the district, who belonged from the marginalised section of the society.

The police have seized Bihari's belongings, including his laptops, hard disk and a DVD player. The department also recovered the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of his CCTV cameras from the victims' two relatives, who had stolen it. Bihari earlier had lodged an FIR with the police regarding the same.

The relatives said that they stole the DVR to gather evidence against him.

Speaking to the media, District President Ramendra Singh said that the authorities have decided to conduct an inquiry against the senior office-bearer, Sunil Gupta, who had appointed Bihari.

The police filed an FIR against Bihari under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Information Technology Act, SHO Imran Khan informed the media.

Local Circle Officer, Rahul Pandey said that the department was trying to contact the other five victims.

Also Read: 22-Yr-Old Medical Student's Body Found in Jharkhand's Patratu Dam With Hands, Legs Tied