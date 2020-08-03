Uttar Pradesh Floods: Over 1 Lakh People In 331 Districts Affected, 95 Relief Camps Set Up

A total of 331 villages have been hit by floods in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, affecting 1.90 lakh people, as many rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, however, no loss of life has been reported.

Barbanki, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Bahraicch, Lakhimpur, Kheri, Azamgarh, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar and Balrampur are the worst-affected districts in this deluge, the state government informed on Sunday.

According to the information from the irrigation department, the following rivers are flowing above the danger level - Sharda river (Lakhimpur Kheri), Rapti river (Gorakhpur and Shravasti), Saryu/Ghagra river (Barabanki and Ayodhya and Ballia). So far, all embankments in the state are safe, The Indian Express reported.

The state government has set up 95 camps to provide refuge to people affected by the floods and has distributed 4,876 ration kits in the state.

According to the statement issued by the Relief Commissioner of UP, 16 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Disaster Response Force (PAC) have been deployed in the flood-affected areas for relief work. The government has warned against any laxity in the work.

Directives have also been issued to use new technology like drones to monitor the flood situation and ensure the availability of a 24-hour running control room. The flood situation is not alarming yet, the statement added.

