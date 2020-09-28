Uttar Pradesh: Driver, Conductor Who Raped 35-Year-Old Woman Arrested

A bus driver and the conductor were arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in Uttar Prades's Meerut.



The 35-year-old woman's statement has been recorded by the police and they have informed the woman's in-laws. According to The Indian Express report, the investigation into the alleged gang rape revealed that the incident did not take place on a moving bus, as earlier claimed in the FIR, but at a flat of an accused in Meerut.

Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh said the woman had known the bus driver. Call details of the survivor's phone helped police tracing the two.

"She left her in-laws' place in Meerut at 4 pm on Friday to reach her native place in Mirzapur. She contacted the driver, Sunil Chaudhary, and reached the bus station from where she was taken to a colony. He was joined by the bus conductor, Arvind Kumar. All the three consumed liquor at the flat. The two took turns to rape her," Singh said.



The police had called the last dialled number which was that of the driver. The location of her phone helped them locate the flat. The police also recovered a liquor bottle and three empty glasses.

The driver, Chaudhary's location showed Ghaziabad as he drove a bus on the Meerut -Ghaziabad route. Following, he was arrested on Saturday night when he returned to Meerut bus station.

Police told the media that the driver confessed to the crime. The conductor, who lives in Modinagar, was arrested the following day.

A First Information Report of the incident was registered at Brahmpuri police station by the victim's husband. Further investigation in the case is underway, the police added.

Also Read: "Bengaluru Has Become Epicentre Of Terror Activities", Says Tejasvi Surya, Calls For NIA Division