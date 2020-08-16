Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Dalit Minor Raped, Strangled To Death, Two Arrested

A 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district. The incident took place on Friday, in a village close to the Nepal border and the area comes under the Isanagar Police Station.

The girl belonged to the Dalit community and had gone to the field to defecate. When she didn't return that night, the father raised an alarm and filed a missing report. Her body was found in the fields of one of the accused, reported NDTV.

The police found the girl's body was found in a sugarcane field on Saturday. Autopsy reports confirmed the sexual assault incident. The police have arrested two people in the case. The accused Sanjay and Santosh will be booked under charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act. When asked, the deceased's father denied enmity with anyone in the village.

According to the victim's father, the minor's eyes were gouged and her tongue was cut, but all such claims have been denied by the police.

"Her eyes were not gouged and her tongue was not cut. The claim is not true. There is nothing in the post-mortem report to suggest this. There were scratches near the eyes, likely due to the sharp sugarcane leaves where the body was found," SP of Kheri Satendra Kumar was quoted.

Former Chief Minister of UP Mayawati took to twitter condemning the incident, calling it 'extremely shameful'. "What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?" she tweeted, questioning the Yogi administration.

यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी के पकरिया गाँव में दलित नाबालिग के साथ बलात्कार के बाद फिर उसकी नृशंस हत्या अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। ऐसी घटनाओं से सपा व वर्तमान भाजपा सरकार में फिर क्या अन्तर रहा? सरकार आजमगढ़ के साथ खीरी के दोषियों के विरूद्ध भी सख्त कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 15, 2020

Chief of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad also commented on the incident saying that oppression against the Dalit community has surpassed all the limits and demanded Adityanath's resignation.

BJP सरकार में दलित उत्पीड़न चरम पर है। लखीमपुर खीरी के पकरिया गाँव में दलित नाबालिग के साथ दरिंगगी के बाद उसकी बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी गई। अगर यह जंगल राज नही है तो फिर जंगल राज किसे कहते हैं? हमारी बेटियां सुरक्षित नही, हमारे घर सुरक्षित नही, हर तरफ भय का माहौल है। योगी इस्तीफा दो — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) August 15, 2020

The incident comes a week after a 6-year-old girl in UP's Hapur was abducted and raped. The girl was later admitted to a hospital in critical condition.



In July 2020, a rape survivor from the Dalit community in the Lakhimpur Kheri district died by suicide. According to the report by Jansatta, the girl ended her life as she was being harassed by the rape accused's family.

