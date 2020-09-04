Uttar Pradesh: 10 Cops Booked For Falsely Arresting People In Fake Sex Racket

UP Police's Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) booked 10 policemen, including a former deputy SP rank officer and three sub-inspectors, for falsely arresting 13 people in a fake sex racket case in Amroha five years ago.

In June 2015, the police arrested 13 people from a hotel in Amroha district without any legal evidence and by creating 'concocted documents', reported The Indian Express.

The police had arrested 13 people, including hotel manager Pushpendra and owner Sachin's maternal uncle and retired IAF Flying Officer Gulbir Singh, reported the media. All of them were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The details that have been found in the probe that finally concluded after four years, stated that the team had no basic information regarding the racket and the arrests they had made.

People arrested had submitted affidavits, denying all the allegations made against them. The team also arrested people sitting in the hotel's restaurant, without checking if they had been living in the hotel or not. Another person who was just passing by and had stopped at the hotel was also arrested, the media reported.

Written documents by the police had half information about the raid.

The arrested policemen include the then CO Mohal Lal, sub-inspectors Vijay Kumar Yadav, Neeraj Kumar, RC Verma, and constables Suresh Kumar, Himmat Singh, Krishna Pal Chauhan, Monu Tomar, Sandhya Tyagi and Ritu Dhaka.

An FIR registered against them stated they all acted with malice and 'violated the laid down rules by creating fake documents and giving false information with an intention to hurt and keep them in illegal custody'.

They have been booked under IPC sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

