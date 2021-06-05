Trending

Reports have stated that international students, who have been inoculated with India-made Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik V, have been asked to re-vaccinate since these vaccines have not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   5 Jun 2021 6:41 AM GMT
Writer : Anchal Rana | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
US Colleges Ask Students Who Took Covaxin, Sputnik V To Revaccinate

Over 400 US colleges and universities have mandated the students to get COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the Autumn semester, but those who have been inoculated with India-made Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik V have found themselves in a fix.

According to The New York Times, students from India who have received vaccine jabs not approved by the global health body have been asked to revaccinate upon arrival on the campus.

Many institutions are recommending that such students be vaccinated again which raises safety concerns at a time when there is insufficient data to prove the efficacy of combining vaccines from different companies.

"Since COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable, the safety and effectiveness of receiving two different COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied," stated Kristen Nordlund, spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People who have been vaccinated outside of the US with a vaccine that has not been approved by WHO should wait at least 28 days before receiving the first dose of a vaccine sanctioned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are available to American students.

This discrepancy might impede universities that have made foreign student retention a top goal. According to an estimate, in the year before the outbreak, they brought in about USD 39 billion in tuition revenue overall.

Anchal Rana

Remote Intern

I am a history enthusiast. I like star-gazing, mountains, reverie and my headspace. Unabashedly an anime lover. I don’t read but write poetry. Books are a relief. Curious to learn the unknown. Prefer the countryside and tea. Above all an aesthete.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

