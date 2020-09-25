US: Two Police Officers Shot Amid Protests At Louisville Over Death Of Breonna Taylor

Two cops in Louisville, Kentucky were shot at and wounded on September 23 as protestors took to the streets following a controversial grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor custodial killing case.

Over six months after Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was killed, the Grand Jury decided that none of the three white officers involved in the case would be charged for her death.

However, the jury has accused one of the officers on charges of endangering Taylor's neighbours.

The ruling sparked massive protests across the United States, especially in Louisville, where the police began firing chemical irritants to disperse the crowd of protesters. According to Louisville Metropolitan Police chief Robert Schroeder, two cops were shot and injured, and a suspect has already been arrested.

The two wounded officers are said to be in a stable condition. One of the police officials underwent a surgery, however, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Early this year in March, Breonna was fatally shot by the three Louisville police officers after they forcefully barged into her apartment in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

The police department in Louisville has said it has made over 100 arrests overnight since the grand jury announced its decision. The police also alleged that the demonstrators were unruly, damaged public property and looted businesses.

Kentucky mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew on Wednesday. National Guard units were deployed to contain the ruckus.

"In total, officers arrested 13 individuals for charges ranging from property destruction, resisting arrest and failure to disperse as well as assault on an officer," the Seattle police department said in a statement.

Soon after the two police officials were shot at the protests in Louisville, Kentucky, US President Donald Trump tweeted his best wishes for their speedy recovery and promised to work closely with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Responding to the Grand Jury's ruling, the Democratic Party's Presidential candidate Joe Biden said that he did not believe the decision answered the call for equal justice.



Also Read: Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau Recovers Illegal Assets Worth Rs 70 Cr From Senior Cop