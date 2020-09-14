US Election Rally: Trump Cites 'Modi Certificate' For His Response Towards COVID-19

While addressing his supporters at the election rally on Sunday at Reno, Nevada, US President Donald Trump said that his administration's response to COVID-19 has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who complimented him on the wide-scale testing being conducted in the States.

"By far, we've tested more people than India, than many, many big countries put together. India is in the second position in terms of coronavirus testing after us. We're 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, what a job you've done with testing," Trump said.

Trump said Modi's comment on coronavirus testing done by the US under him needs to be explained to the media, and that it needs to know the administration's effort.



"I said, explain that to these dishonest people (media people) back (at the election rally). Biden's record demonstrates that if he had been in charge when the China virus arrived, hundreds of thousands of more Americans would have died. As vice president, he presided over the worst and the weakest and the slowest economic recovery, since the great depression," Trump said.

The US President has been under the radar for his handling of the epidemic that has claimed nearly 190,000 American lives. Recently, he came under further scrutiny for admitting to Bob Woodward, for his upcoming book, that he had downplayed the threat from the virus, as he was well aware of its gravity.

Speaking about his Democrat rival Joe Biden, Trump said that he was the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics.

"No state was hit harder by Biden's failure than Nevada. This is not the guy you want," he said, adding that it was the most pathetic recovery, since the depression.

Trump has consistently been saying the reason behind the high number of COVID cases in the US is because of more testing, and further compared it to lower testing numbers in India several times before, defending his administration's response in containing the infection.

As per the Saturday updates, the US has conducted 95.6 million tests, reported The Hindustan Times. Whereas, India has done 56.2 million.

