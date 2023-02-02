All section
US Consul General Announces Literacy Grant For Odisha Women, Aims At Addressing Gender-Based Violence Issues

Image Credits: Needpix, Swati (Representational) 

US Consul General Announces Literacy Grant For Odisha Women, Aims At Addressing Gender-Based Violence Issues

Odisha,  2 Feb 2023 10:13 AM GMT

The programme will allow women leaders at the local level across the state access legislation and institutions that will support them in addressing issues of gender-based violence and gender equity.

A grant for the "Empowering Women through Legal Literacy Campaign in Odisha" was announced on Tuesday by the India-US Consulate General in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Odisha-based non-government, not-for-profit organization (NGO) SWATI.

The programme, which is supported by a USD 33,900 grant from the US Consulate General, will allow women leaders at the local level across the state access legislation and institutions that will support them in addressing issues of gender-based violence and gender equity.

Guidebook For Women's Advocates

Public diplomacy officer Jonathan Orr, while speaking at the launch of the grant, said, "The United States and India are to working together to combat gender discrimination and prevent violence against women", reported The New Indian Express.

The project will result in a guidebook for women's advocates that contains information on the legislation, constitutional clauses addressing gender justice and equity, grievance redressal procedures, and institutions that can assist women.

Participants To Serve As Women's Advocates

In 30 districts around the state of Odisha, the campaign will directly benefit 600 women participants. The programme will further enable them to serve as advocates for other women and girls who have been or are active victims of gender-based violence acts and discrimination.

Sujata Mohapatra and Pujafula Pattanayak, two such past participants in exchange programmes sponsored by the United States government, are carrying it out in conjunction with SWATI.

SWATI works to promote social change through youth initiatives, community harmony, peacebuilding, gender mainstreaming, and bolstering of people's organisations.

In the workshops held in all 30 districts of Odisha, women's advocates will receive the standard manual and necessary resources and tools. This will help them approach the women in need and strategically but sensitively help them with any gender-based issues. In order to ensure that the complaints are addressed, women who have completed the courses will be able to draft petitions and police complaints, this strengthening the women under a legal purview.

Also Read: Odisha Government Health Scheme Among Best In India, Helps Over 6 Lakh Poor People Get Free Treatment

