US: Whataburger Fires Employee For Wearing 'Black Lives Matter' Mask

Makiya Congious, employee of fast food company Whataburger was allegedly fired for wearing a mask that read 'Black Lives Matter'. In her complaint to the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division, Congious said that she was let go from the company due to her race and the message on her mask, The Washington Post reported.

The former employee said a white customer threatened to call Whataburger's corporate office about her Black Lives Matter mask, after which, a series of events eventually led her managers to fire her and call the police on her.

She said managers told employees they had to wear masks with 'no opinions whosoever on it', which sparked an argument between Congious and management, according to the Post.

She captured a video of her argument with managers, which was accessed by Fort Worth Star-Telegram, in which one supervisor said, "You're entitled to your personal opinions, that's fine. But at Whataburger we don't want to portray them because some people may be offended."

The 19-year-old defended wearing the mask at work during a press conference held Wednesday with her lawyer Jason C.N. Smith. "It's not a political thing," she said. "It's just a statement that says 'Black Lives Matter' because we do matter."

The company released a statement saying that the restaurants' mask policy doesn't allow anything with non-Whataburger messaging.

"If we allow any non-Whataburger slogans as part of our uniforms, we have to allow all slogans," the company said. "This could create tension and conflict among our employees and our customers. It is our job as a responsible brand to proactively keep our employees and customers safe," the statement as quoted by the media.

Smith, Congious's attorney, said the Texas Workforce Commission has 180 days to look into her case and Whataburger has 30 days to respond to the complaint. If the state does not reach a conclusion, Congious has the right to sue.

Boycott Whataburger for 90 days for pushing my client Makiya Congious out of her job for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask at work.



Makiya has filed a discrimination complaint against Whataburger with the State of Texas. #BlackLivesMatter#WhataburgerBoycott#letsgotocourt — Law Ofc Jason Smith (@letsgotocourt) September 23, 2020

