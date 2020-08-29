Delhi HC Stays Broadcast Of Sudarshan News Show On 'Infiltration Of Muslims In UPSC'

The Delhi High Court on August 28 stayed the broadcast of a show by Sudarshan News channel, which claims to be an "expose" on the "infiltration of Muslims" in the Civil Services.

The court's order came in response to a plea filed by students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who had threatened to take legal action against Sudarshan News for the "offensive promo".

The promo of the show shared by the channel's editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke on August 26 with hashtag 'UPSC Jihad' has received massive criticism on social media.



In the video, Chavhanke said that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing the Union Public Service Exams (UPSC) had suddenly spiked. "How has the number of Muslim IPS and IAS officers increased recently?" he asked. "What will happen if 'Jamia ke jihadi' rise to positions of authority in the country?"

In the video, Chavhanke called those passing out of Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) and clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as "Jamia ke Jihadi".

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, Jamia Millia Islamia wrote to the Union Education Ministry urging them to take strict action against Sudarshan News channel and its editor-in-chief Chavhanke for "tarnishing" the image of the university.

The editor of the channel, however, claimed that his show was only raising questions about the "bias" in the selection process. He also said that people should make up their mind after watching the show.

The IPS Association also termed the show "irresponsible".

"A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism," the association tweeted.

Also Read: 'UPSC Jihad': Sudarshan News Alleges Conspiracy In Muslims Clearing Civil Services, Triggers Row



