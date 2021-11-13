UPSC Aspirants Stage Protest On Social Media To Increase Number Of Attempts

Hundred of UPSC aspirants staged an online protest demanding either an increase in attempts or an increase in the age limit. The hashtag 'UPSCextraattempt' became trending on Twitter as aspirants voiced their demands on the microblogging platform. UPSC aspirants had even knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, however, the court dismissed the petition on age relaxation or the number of attempts.

The basis of protest lies in the fact that COVID-19 adversaries have hampered the exam preparation of the aspirants, causing them a great deal of loss. Many students have survived mental turmoil due to the loss of loved ones while many were infected. Numerous Doctors who were frontline warriors were also preparing for the exam but could not do so owing to busy schedules during Covid-19. The Candidates believe that Covid-19 was an exceptional situation, and thus it needs an excellent response.

What Is The UPSC Exam?

UPSC is one of the most challenging and prestigious exams conducted to recruit IAS, IPS and IFS officers. The exam is conducted in three stages, i.e. Prelims, Mains and Interview. Every year around 9,00,000 -1000,000 candidates apply for the exam.

General: The age limit is 32, and candidates can attempt it only six times.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): The age limit is 32 and can be attempted only six times.

OBC: The age limit is 35, and candidates can attempt it only nine times.

SC/ST: The age limit is 37, and candidates can attempt unlimited up to the age limit.

Defence Service Personnel The age limit is 35 and can be attempted only nine times.

The person with a benchmark: The age limit is 35 and can be attempted only nine times.

A Demand To Centre

UPSC aspirants also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Ministry of Personnel and Training Department responsible for conducting the exams. Candidates are tagging their tweets with '#UPSCExtraAttempt' to draw the government's attention to their demand.

The number of attempts was amended by the Ministry of Personnel in the year 2014 for the UPSC candidates, approving two additional shots two all the categories of candidates with consequential age relaxation of maximum age for all types of candidates if required with effect from Civil Services Examination 2014.

