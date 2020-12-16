'Doctors Gave Injections Which Caused Miscarriage', Reveals UP Woman Held Under 'Love-Jihad'

A young woman in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, who was sent to a shelter home after her husband was arrested under the newly introduced "love jihad" law in the state has alleged that she suffered a miscarriage due to medical negligence. She has also appealed to authorities to release her husband and her brother-in-law and said that she wishes to return to her in-laws' home, India Today reported.

The 22-year-old woman said that she was tortured at Nari Niketan where she was sent.

She alleged that she was taken to a hospital by the shelter home staff and was given an injection by a doctor which caused her miscarriage.

"I was at Nari Niketan for five-six days during which I started experiencing stomach ache. They [Nari Niketan staff] ignored my stomach pain and when the condition didn't improve, I was taken to a hospital where doctors gave me medicines and injections due to which I suffered a miscarriage," the woman alleged.

"The doctors knew about my miscarriage. An ultrasound check-up was also done. Initially, they said that the foetus is fine. Then they administered an injection following which my health deteriorated. I started bleeding and my condition turned quite serious," she said.

The young woman said has accused the doctors of giving her an injection that caused her miscarriage.

"I don't know what medicine or injection I was given. I just had a stomach ache after which I was taken to the hospital. I don't know what was done to me there," she claimed.

The medical superintendent at the district hospital, however, claimed that the woman was given medicines to stop bleeding and pain.

"Ultrasound showed foetus but no heartbeat. TVS [transvaginal ultrasound] was advised and she was referred to Meerut. Her relatives wanted to take her in their private vehicle. All the allegations are false," the medical superintendent said.

The UP Police, in early December, had arrested a man and his brother in Moradabad under the new "love-jihad" law.

Five months after the groom, identified as Rashid, married a 22-year-old girl from Bijnore in Dehradun, Rashid and his brother were handed over to the police by members of the fringe outfit Bajrang Dal. The woman, however, was sent to a protection home.

Days later, several media reports claimed that the woman was forced into an abortion. Later, officials of the Child Protection Commission in Moradabad dismissed all reports claiming a "forced abortion" of the 22-year-old woman, calling them "fake".

However, the woman in her recent revelations said that she suffered a miscarriage due to medical negligence.



"At the court, I was asked if I knew the man and his religion. I said that I knew him and I married out of my own will," she said, dismissing all claims of "forced conversions".



"I was heading towards Kanth Tehsil with papers of court marriage when Bajrang Dal workers caught me," the woman alleged.



