Trending

UP: Teenager Consumes Poison Over Harassment By Three Men, Family Alleges Political Pressure To Withdraw Case

The victim's family claimed that instead of addressing their concerns, the police forced them to withdraw the case. A local BJP MLA was also pressurising the police to quash the case, the family alleged.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   30 Nov 2020 3:14 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-30T08:47:07+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
UP: Teenager Consumes Poison Over Harassment By Three Men, Family Alleges Political Pressure To Withdraw Case

Image Credit: The Indian Express

A 17-year-old girl consumed poison after being allegedly harassed by three men from her village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The teenager is now fighting for her life at a hospital in Noida.

On November 6, the victim's family had approached the police at the Piswa Police Station in Aligarh to file a complaint of sexual harassment against the three accused of harassing their daughter, India Today reported.

The family alleged that they were receiving threats from one of the accused over the past three weeks. The family claimed that instead of addressing their concerns, the police forced them to withdraw the case.

The victim's family also alleged that a local BJP MLA has been pressurising the police to quash the case.

The family told the police that when their daughter was returning home, three motorcycle-borne men forcibly dragged her to a nearby field, sexually harassed her and filmed the act. They also threatened to post the videos on social media if she did not receive their phone calls.

The girl was later rescued after villagers in the nearby area heard her cries. The girl's family filed a complaint on the same evening.

The next day, the accused posted her pictures on social media, police said, following which the girl consumed poison and was admitted to a hospital in Noida. The victim is now in a stable condition.

At least three teams have been constituted to arrest the three accused.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said if the allegation of police negligence is proven to be true, action would be taken against the erring police officers.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: First Case Of 'Love Jihad' Registered Against Bareilly Man Under New Law

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian