The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 Sep 2020 10:13 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-24T15:57:22+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: 52 Teachers Filmed In School Toilet, Threatened To Work Without Salary For Months

Image Credit: News18 (Representational)

In an appalling incident, at least 52 teachers of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have lodged a police complaint accusing the school management of filming them in the school's washrooms and blackmailing them into working without salary for many months.

The teachers, in their complaint, mentioned that that the secretary of the school's management committee threatened them with their objectionable videos and images whenever they asked for their pending salaries.

The police on UP, on September 23, registered an FIR against the secretary and his son under sections 504 (intentional insult), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (c) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. The School secretary, however, has denied the sexual harassment allegations.

"There is no CCTV inside the women's toilet. But they have been installed in the gents' toilets. This was done against the backdrop of recent cases of murder inside some schools," he said.

The secretary, however, accepted that for the past few months, the school has not been able to pay salaries to the teachers and attributed it to the ongoing COVID situation.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. "A team of officials from the forensic department has been roped in to provide assistance to the police in the investigation," Sadar Bazar Police Station SHO Vijay Gupta said.

