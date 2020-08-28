Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Police To Invoke National Security Law In Lakhimpur Kheri Rape Case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 27 ordered state officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद लखीमपुर खीरी में एक छात्रा की दुराचार के बाद हत्या की घटना में अपराधियों के विरुद्ध सख्त से सख्त कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



उन्होंने अपराधियों के खिलाफ NSA के अन्तर्गत भी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 27, 2020

The police had found the mutilated body of the teenager near a dry pond nearly 200 metres from her village on August 25. According to the girl's family, she had left home to fill a scholarship application. However, when she did not return the family informed the police.



Her autopsy report later confirmed that she was raped.

The chief minister has extended an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the girl's family and assured them that the case will be heard in a fast track court in order to ensure timely justice.



Earlier on August 14, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in the Isanagar police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri.



Her body was found in a field near her residence by her family members. Her father had alleged that she had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut off.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Who Went To Fill Scholarship Form Raped, Killed In Lakhimpur Kheri