Trending

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Police To Invoke National Security Law In Lakhimpur Kheri Rape Case

The chief minister has extended an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the girl's family and assured them that the case will be heard in a fast track court in order to ensure timely justice.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   28 Aug 2020 7:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-28T14:52:16+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Police To Invoke National Security Law In Lakhimpur Kheri Rape Case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 27 ordered state officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The police had found the mutilated body of the teenager near a dry pond nearly 200 metres from her village on August 25. According to the girl's family, she had left home to fill a scholarship application. However, when she did not return the family informed the police.

Her autopsy report later confirmed that she was raped.

The chief minister has extended an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the girl's family and assured them that the case will be heard in a fast track court in order to ensure timely justice.

Earlier on August 14, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in the Isanagar police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Her body was found in a field near her residence by her family members. Her father had alleged that she had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut off.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Who Went To Fill Scholarship Form Raped, Killed In Lakhimpur Kheri

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian