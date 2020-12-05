Man Sentenced To Life Term Imprisonment For Raping Four-Yr-Old Girl In UP's Hathras: Police

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district for raping a four-year-old girl, NDTV reported.

The sentence was announced within 50 days of the incident that occurred in Sasni area on October 13.

A penalty of ₹ 1 lakh has been imposed on the accused by the district court, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said on Friday, December 4.

He said as soon as the matter reached the cops, an FIR was lodged at the Sasni police station and the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 AB (raping a child under 12 years of age) and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The district police treated the matter with the utmost sensitivity. Forensic experts were engaged and quality evidence collected. The investigation was also completed only in nine days after which a charge-sheet was filed in the court," Jaiswal said.

"The police ensured strong arguments in the court while witnesses, evidence and documents were produced in the court on time that has led to the court's verdict within 50 days," he added.

