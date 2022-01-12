All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Another Cabinet Minister From BJP Resigns, 6 In Total: Will It Be A Setback?

Image Credit: The Indian Express, Twitter/ Akhilesh Yadav

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Another Cabinet Minister From BJP Resigns, 6 In Total: Will It Be A Setback?

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Jan 2022 1:52 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Dara Singh Chauhan, the minister for environment and forests, became the second resignation from CM Yogi's Cabinet to call it quits within 24 hours. Chauhan had joined the BJP in 2015, after years in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A day after Swami Prasad Maurya's shocking resignation, another minister has chosen Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party over Yogi Adityanath ahead of elections in the state. Dara Singh Chauhan, the minister for environment and forests, became the second resignation from CM Yogi's Cabinet to call it quits within 24 hours. Chauhan had joined the BJP in 2015, after years in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was then made the head of BJP's OBC Morcha- a plum position in the Party. He won a seat in the assembly elections of 2017 and earned himself a Ministerial seat.

'Hoped My Voice Would Be Heard Sooner Or Later'

In his resignation to the state governor Anandiben Patel, Chauhan wrote that the Yogi-led government had 'failed to address the aspirations of Dalits, OBCs and other weaker sections of the society, and was apathetic towards the youth'. He said, "It cannot be that I say something on one day and then resign the next day. I hoped my voice would be heard sooner or later. But when things came to the point that no one was willing to listen to me, I had to resign," Chauhan said when asked why he was quitting just before the elections", NDTV reported.

Massive Blow To BJP's Leadership

BJP aims for a consecutive second victory in the state; however, the resignation of two Cabinet Ministers and four MLAs from the Party comes as a massive setback for the Party. Chauhan's resignation reflected almost the same language as Maurya's. Moreover, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Mauryaput, tweeted Chauhan to reconsider his move. The exits are a massive blow for the BJP's OBC leadership against competition as fierce as Akhilesh Yadav. Before joining BJP, Chauhan was a member of the BSP, during which he has served as a Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014 and Rajya Sabha MP in the 1990s.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Minister Cites 'Ritual' As A Reason For Not Wearing Mask

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
UP Elections 
Resignation 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X