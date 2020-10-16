Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Orders Every Police Station To Have Women Help Desk

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered setting up of women help desks in every police station of the state, claiming that the state government is committed to safety, security and honour of women.

Following the orders, the state government decided to set up women help desks from October 17. This decision coincides with the launch of 'Mission Shakti' campaign to empower women and sensitise the public towards the security of women and girls.

In addition to the women help desks, women police personnel will also be deployed at the police stations to register complaints of women and assist them.

Mission Shakti campaign, expected to launch on the occasion of 'Sharadiya Navratri' beginning on October 17, will continue till the 'Basantik Navratri' in April 2021.

"Women and girls would be educated about self-defence techniques during the campaign," CM Yogi Adityanath said, adding that the district magistrates should effectively implement and monitor Mission Shakti.

The Chief Minister has also directed the state police force to personally visit the site of crime against women and children and ensure timely investigation.

The series of announcements and measures for better prevention of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh come soon after the state police's force came under the scanner for mishandling the horrific Hathras gang rape case.

Several programmes on women's safety and empowerment will be organised at gram panchayats, schools, colleges and government offices apart from other places. Private cab operators will also be sensitised on the need for safety of women.

The state government had earlier installed pink booths and made arrangements to drop single women safely home at night.

