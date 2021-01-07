Cases Of Crime Against Women Have Reduced In State, UP Police Tells Parliamentary Committee

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday, January 6, informed the parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs that the number of cases of crime against women has reduced in the state. The claim comes soon after a 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered by three men, including a priest and his two disciples, in the state's Badaun district.

The UP Police arrested the two accomplices of the priest, Jai Pal alias Jaspal and Vedram Pal, under charges of gang rape and murder on Tuesday, however, the main accused, Satyaveer alias Satya Narayan, is still absconding.

A BJP member of the committee said that the number of cases may have been falling as the police is reluctant in registering complaints, The Hindu reported.

"The BJP MP said and rightly so, that when the government doesn't register cases, naturally the number of cases will decline," another member said.

The role of the Uttar Pradesh has been under the scanner especially after the brutal gang rape of a 19-year-old in Hathras that triggered nationwide outrage. The UP Police and their way of handling the case was criticised especially after the cops decided to cremate the victim late in the night without the family's approval.

There was a delay in filing an FIR and the police had insisted that the girl had not been raped contrary to her own statement, before her death.

The National Crime Record Bureau's "Crime in India" 2019 report had revealed that crimes against women increased 7.3 per cent from 2018 to 2019. With 59,853 cases, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of crimes against women, accounting for 14.7 per cent of such cases across the country. Furthermore, UP also reported the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act with 7,444 cases.

Also Read: Badaun Horror: Gruesome Details Of 50-Yr-Old Gang-Raped, Murdered Emerge In Autopsy

