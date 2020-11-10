Trending

Uttar Pradesh: Sand Mining Mafia Mows Down Constable In Agra

Constable Sonu Kumar Chaudhary was chasing the sand-loaded tractor-trolley on his motorcycle and had tried to stop its illegal movement when he was killed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   10 Nov 2020 8:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-10T14:23:03+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Hindustan Times

A police constable was allegedly run over and killed by a tractor-trolley engaged by a local mining mafia for transporting illegally-mined riverbed sand in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on November 8.

Superintendent of Police, Agra City, Botre Rohan Pramod said that the incident took place in Saiyan police station area.

"The district police had formed various teams to check illegal mining in the region. Similarly, a team was formed in Saiyan police station area also which received a tip-off about movement of illegally-mined sand around 3 am," Pramod said.

"Five-six tractors were being driven from Saiyan to Kheragarh, when Sonu chased them. As he got down from his vehicle and tried to stop them, the tractor driver ran over the vehicle on Sonu with an intention to kill him," the SP added.

The constable died on the spot and his body was then sent to SN Hospital for post mortem.

SP Pramod also added that an investigation has been initiated and several police teams have been formed which are carrying out raids on multiple locations to arrest those involved in the killing.

