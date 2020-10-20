Trending

CBI Finds One Hathras Gang-Rape Accused Minor, Points At Lapses In UP Police Investigation

The horrific incident sent shockwaves across the country and triggered massive protests, accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of negligence.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   20 Oct 2020 11:11 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Live Hindustan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is currently probing the Hathras alleged gang-rape case, has found out that one of the four accused is a minor according to his school mark sheet, which mentions 2/12/2002 as his date of birth.

The mother of the minor accused told India Today TV that a CBI team had visited their house to take the mark sheet. She also claimed that her son is a minor.

The agency has also pointed at the lapses in the investigation conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police into the case.

The four accused in the Hathras gang-rape case are currently lodged at the Aligarh jail.

The investigators also met doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital on October 19, where the victim was undergoing treatment after the alleged gang-rape on September 14.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and brutalised by four caste men while she was working on the fields with her family.

Two weeks later, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi.

The horrific incident sent shockwaves across the country and triggered massive protests, accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of negligence. The case was later transferred to CBI.

After the young girl lost her lift in Delhi, the UP police had allegedly forcibly cremated the body at the dead of the night, without the presence of her family members.

