UP Police Busts Sextortion Racket, Five Held

Caste discrimination
Trending
Uttar Pradesh,  24 Oct 2021 4:47 AM GMT

They targeted about 200 people over the last two years and extorted ₹22 crore from them.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday, October 23, exposed a sextortion racket in Ghaziabad. Five people have been arrested in this connection. The accused used an international adult website and social network 'Stripchat' to blackmail people.

Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal informed that the accused used nude video clips to lure people and extort money. They owned eight bank accounts, which have now been seized, Hindustan Times reported.

He added that in one case ₹ 80 lakh was extorted from a victim. The gang used to allegedly extort businessmen and senior executives after blackmailing them with images and videos of sex chats. They targeted about 200 people over the last two years and extorted ₹22 crore from them.

The veil was lifted off the gang after a police team from Rajkot in Gujarat visited Ghaziabad in connection with a case of fraud and honeytrap. Some weeks ago, a businessman in Rajkot had complained about a chartered accountant in his company siphoning off ₹ 80 lakh from the company's account.


Similar Incident From Mumbai

Earlier this week, a similar incident was reported from Mumbai, where the police busted a sex tourism racket and caught the two main pivots, a woman and her partner, from the airport. The former was arrested last year under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

According to the report, the department had received a tip-off about a trip to Goa planned by the accused. Some of the police officials posed as customers, for whom the woman organised two girls.

"Trap was laid at the airport where the three girls met an officer and others who acted as decoy customers. Money and air ticket were exchanged; on a signal received from them, the team apprehended the three women," the police said.

The woman confessed to her crime and was presented before a court, which ordered her police custody.

Also Read: Haryana: Muslims Offering Namaz Disrupted By Group Due To Clash Over Prayer Site

Uttar Pradesh 
ghaziabad 
sextortion racket 

