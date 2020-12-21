"CM Adityanath Did Not Trust UP Police": BJP Leader On Hathras Gang-Rape Case

A senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has said that the UP Police failed to handle the gang-rape case of a 20-year-old woman in Hathras district.

"The UP government has always stood with the family," UP Minister of State for Labour Sunil Bharala told NDTV.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided the CBI should take over the case. He also did not trust that police will do their job well. It's not like all police officers are good. Saare police officers doodh ke dhule huye nahin hai... Right from Day 1 Yogi Adityanath ji has been with the family," the BJP leader said.

According to the CBI charge sheet, the young woman was raped by four men from the so-called upper caste community in Hathras on September 14. The woman later succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

The handling of the case by UP Police has been under the scanner ever since the brutal incident occurred.

The victim was hurriedly cremated near her residence, in the dead of the night on September 30, in the absence of her family members. The police, however, said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".



The CBI has charged the four accused in the alleged gang-rape and torture of the young Dalit woman of gang-rape and murder. The central agency has also invoked charges against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"The 19-year-old Dalit woman killed in Hathras was allegedly raped by four men after she rebuffed one of them, Sandeep, and this "change in their relationship" "aggravated his feelings" and "frustrated him"," the CBI has said in its chargesheet.

