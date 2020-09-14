UP: Police Invoke National Security Act Against Three In Connection With Murder Of 9-Yr-Old In Agra

The Uttar Pradesh police slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against three people arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing a nine-year-old boy in Dhorra village in Etmadpur tehsil of Agra.

A police officer was also suspended during the investigation.

The boy had been missing since September 8, following which a case of kidnapping was registered at the Etmadpur police station. The victim's family named three people- Ayub, Wahid and Arman, who live in their neighbourhood in connection with the incident.

"The National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on the three accused - Wahid, Ayub and Arman. The charges would be framed against the three. The SHO Salim Khan has been suspended," Babloo Kumar, SSP Agra said.

The boy's body was later found on September 10 and the villagers were agitated over the "police's laxity" in the case.

"SHO Salim Khan was called to the police lines and one of the accused Wahid was arrested after an encounter on Saturday. The other two accused involved in the kidnapping and killing of the boy were also arrested on Sunday morning and identified as Arman and Ayub," Babloo Kumar added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the matter, following which the Agra police took stringent measures.

Also Read: "Search, Arrest Without Warrant": UP Govt Sets Up New Special Security Task Force



