"How Can Our Heroes Be Mughals": UP CM Yogi Adityanath Renames Agra Museum

"Agra's under-construction museum will be known by the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In your new Uttar Pradesh, there is no space for the symbols of "the mentality of slavery," CM Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   15 Sep 2020 6:06 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
A Mughal Museum which is under-construction in Uttar Pradesh's Agra will be named after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who fought the Mughals, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on September 14.

"How can our heroes be Mughals," CM Adityanath questioned during a meeting to review development work in the city. He said that "anything which smacks of subservient mentality" will be done away with by the state government.

The Chief Minister later tweeted that there was no place for symbols of "the mentality of slavery".

"Agra's under-construction museum will be known by the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In your new Uttar Pradesh, there is no space for the symbols of "the mentality of slavery". Shivaji Maharaj is our hero. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" CM Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The Mughal museum project was approved in 2015 by the former Samajwadi Party government in the state. The structure is being constructed on a six-acre plot near the Taj Mahal and will focus on Mughal culture, artefacts, paintings, cuisine, costumes, Mughal era-arms and ammunition.

The Mughal dynasty ruled India from 1526-1540 and 1555-1857. It is credited with building several monuments in Agra and Delhi, including the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, the opposition has criticised the state government's move saying that it is toying with history without no focus on development.

