Uttar Pradesh: Man Suspected Of Theft, Dies After Being Tied To Tree And Thrashed

A 32-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district was tied to a tree and thrashed to death over suspicion of theft on Thursday. The local police have registered a case of assault and said arrests will be made shortly.

In the disturbing visuals, the man, Wasid, who the police say is a drug addict, can be seen tied to a tree. At least a dozen people can be seen standing around him.

Men gathered around him can be heard laughing and taking photographs and videos on their mobile phones.

According to the police, Wasid allegedly stole some items from a government office in the area. He was then caught by guards and then tied to a tree and assaulted by the guards and some locals.

"After he was beaten Wasid was brought to the station. Here the people he stole from came and said that they had got back their belonging and did not want to file charges, as he was their neighbour," Sansar Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bareilly, said.



The people who came for Wasid said that he had been beaten and also did not want any charges to be filed, Singh said, adding that he did not seem to have any severe injuries.

Wasid, who was released from the police custody, died about an hour later.

A post-mortem is currently underway, the police said, and action will be taken after the results are out.

